The Weekly Music Thread Has Yet Another Assignment for YOU!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes in the form of a short assignment:

Choose an artist that you have heard of, but have never knowingly heard any of their music. Go on YouTube, Spotify, etc. (or hit your Dad’s CD rack) and play at least one of their songs. Tell us what you think!

Anyone who is already familiar with the artists someone else is hearing for the first time can feel free to make album recommendations or other listening suggestions!

This is actually the third time we’ve done this, though last time was two years ago so I think everyone is ready to put in a bit of work. The first time around, I listened to two Candlebox songs and then promptly forgot what they sounded like about five minutes later; two years I checked out a couple of artists I hadn’t heard before that I thought might actually be in my wheelhouse, and ended up liking them both! This year, as of this writing I haven’t yet decided which new (to me) artist I’ll be checking out, but I’ll let you know in the comments (provided I’m actually able to get this assignment done on time).

Also: School of Rock turns TWENTY this year!? *crumbles into dust in the wind*

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...