The Thursday Politics Thread Is Gonna Be Massive

Sure seems like there’s a race to indict Trump coming up the way. In New York, the Office of the Attorney General has recently had Michael Cohen appear to testify in the Stormy Daniel’s hush money case and even Trump himself. While Trump declined to testify in the trial, former prosecutors speaking to the Daily Beast suggested that prosecutors were ready to indict in weeks, if not days. Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Jurors on the Grand Jury that is investigating the Trump scheme to meddle in the Georgia 2020 election heard yet another recording of Trump attempting to influence state Republican politicians.

For those who may have forgotten, in the long, long ago Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. We learned more things about Trump in intimate settings that made the Baby Jesus cry. He had his fixer, Michael Cohen, make a series of hush money to Ms. Daniels to avoid a potentially embarrassing scandal during his first run for the Presidency, even teaming up with the head of the National Enquirer to buy the rights to the story. In short, Cohen went to jail, Trump didn’t care, and didn’t get in trouble.

As for Georgia. Trump and his cronies meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. When the state went for Biden, an all-out assault came from the White House, with the President contacting both the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger, as well as the chief investigator in the Secretary of State’s office to help him “find” the votes he needed to stay in office. Since then, the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has opened an investigation into his efforts, which has resulted in the empanelment of a Special Grand Jury.

In recent days, these jurors have been allowed to speak out per Georgia law regarding certain aspects of the case. One juror revealed that there had been at least one other call, to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Trump apparently asked Ralston to hold a special legislative session, to which Ralston said anything he could to placate the soon-to-be Ex-President. Ralston passed away in November of last year had not yet testified, but the conversation had been recorded and since Georgia state law does not require two-party consent to recording, the call was played for the Grand Jury.

“Grand Juries Empanelled!””Indictments imminent!” “Let’s see Trump wriggle his way outta this one!” Feels like we’ve been here before. Goodness knows I’ve been let down before. As Georgia’s state legislature literally just passed a bill that would allow them to replace district attorneys at any given moment due to “willful misconduct”, a bill wholeheartedly endorsed by Trump loyalists in Georgia. There’s a very real possibility that this can end up in the same place. I hope we see something come out of this. All we’ve ever asked for is real consequences.

