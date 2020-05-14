The Weekly Music Thread Has an Assignment for YOU!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes in the form of a short assignment:

Choose an artist that you have heard of, but have never knowingly heard any of their music. Go on YouTube, Spotify, etc. (or hit your Dad’s CD rack) and play at least one of their songs. Tell us what you think!

Anyone who is already familiar with the artists someone else is hearing for the first time can feel free to make album recommendations or other listening suggestions. And if for some reason you’re unable or unwilling to complete this assignment right now, I’m thinking this “listening project” could be an ongoing thing – whether it’s the name of an artist you’ve seen a lots of folks around the Avocado talking about, or just a name that’s really familiar but you know nothing about, just take a few minutes to listen to one of their songs, and then let us know what you think!

The inspiration for this project came to me at 3:50 am. I was laying in bed awake, not tired enough to fall back asleep but not ready to get up and start shitposting either, when for some reason I started thinking about…Candlebox.

Yeah, I don’t know why either. What can I say – my mind works in mysterious ways.

Anyway, it occurred to me that I have known of the band since 1993 (the year their self-titled debut album was released) yet if someone came to my door and offered me a large sum of money to simply name one of their songs, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Now this might seem baffling to some of you, as said album sold millions of copies at a time when I was actively absorbing new music like a sponge. But even if I did hear their songs at some point, their music clearly failed to make any impression on me whatsoever. They must have gotten played on Much Music (which I watched all the time) but in no small part due to CanCon requirements, we had no shortage of post-grunge alternative rock bands of our own in heavy rotation – and as result, Candlebox’s music must have just slipped through the cracks for me.

I’ll let you know the results of my assignment in the comment section – as I write this, I have yet to check out any of their songs (though given how little of the mainstream alternative rock music associated with the post-Nevermind explosion I like, I’m expecting to be underwhelmed). But at least if for some reason a complete stranger comes to my door and offers me a million dollars for being able to name a Candlebox song, I should be able to do just that.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

