The Weekly Music Thread Has Another Assignment for YOU!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes in the form of a short assignment:

Choose an artist that you have heard of, but have never knowingly heard any of their music. Go on YouTube, Spotify, etc. (or hit your Dad’s CD rack) and play at least one of their songs. Tell us what you think!

Anyone who is already familiar with the artists someone else is hearing for the first time can feel free to make album recommendations or other listening suggestions. And if for some reason you’re unable or unwilling to complete this assignment right now, I’m thinking this “listening project” could be an ongoing thing – whether it’s the name of an artist you’ve seen a lots of folks around the Avocado talking about, or just a name that’s really familiar but you know nothing about, just take a few minutes to listen to one or two of their songs, and then let us know what you think!

This is actually the second time we’ve done this; last year I listened to two Candlebox songs and then promptly forgot what they sounded like about five minutes later, so this year I’ll be checking out a couple of artists I haven’t heard before that might actually be in my wheelhouse; see the comments for who they were and whether or not I liked them.

One of the best post-credits scenes ever (even though we had to wait ten years to hear the bass solo).

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

