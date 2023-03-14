Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 122

Group 120 Results!



Spoiler 62.50% Wattam A Long Time: The Six Years 62.50% The Red Strings Club The Red Strings Club [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 56.25% Splatoon 2 Tentacular Circus [Turquoise October] 56.25% Crystar Thelema Room 56.25% Ghost of Tsushima Sacrifice of Tradition 50.00% OMORI Dynamic CD (Good for Health, Bad for Imagination Cover) 50.00% Pyre In the Flame [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett] 50.00% Tooth and Tail The Siege of Ragfall Road 50.00% Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Sky High Grand Nuage 43.75% Animal Crossing New Horizons 10AM / 10:00 Sunny 43.75% Pokémon Sword and Shield Stow-on-Side 43.75% Style Savvy: Styling Star Joyful Alina 43.75% Murasaki Tsurugi Healthy Unicorn Girl 43.75% Rime A Dream or a Memory 43.75% Wattam Spring Jive 43.75% Assassin’s Creed Origins Bayek of Siwa 37.50% Tetris Effect Dolphin Surf: You and I 37.50% Zarvot Villa Banana Nova 31.25% AI: The Somnium Files Awakening Interval [Keisuke Ito] 31.25% Ciconia When They Cry Ominous3 31.25% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Swamp (Combat) 31.25% CrossCode Temple of the Lake 25.00% CrossCode Maroon Valley 25.00% Disco Elysium The Smallest Church in Saint-Saens [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.18% Persona Q2 Wait and See 41.18% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(THREONINE)- [Rikako Watanabe] 41.18% Kingdom Hearts III Critical Crossroad 41.18% TumbleSeed Seed Shop 41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 11th Street – FATAL FURY WILD AMBITION 41.18% Paradise Killer End of the world 41.18% Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia Battle with Diabolos [Takeharu Ishimoto] 41.18% Lethal League Blaze Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat 41.18% Splatoon 2 The Girl From Inkopolis [Turquoise October] 41.18% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Seaside Vacation [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Hu Ito] 41.18% Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Despair Searching in Program World [Masafumi Takada] 41.18% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Cerulean City 41.18% West of Loathing Main Theme 41.18% Persona 5 Strikers Welcome To The Jail [Gota Masuoka] 41.18% Cytus II Body Talk 41.18% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting 37.50% Tetris Effect Dolphin Surf: You and I 37.50% Zarvot Villa Banana Nova 31.25% AI: The Somnium Files Awakening Interval [Keisuke Ito] 31.25% Ciconia When They Cry Ominous3 31.25% Cadence of Hyrule Lost Swamp (Combat) 31.25% CrossCode Temple of the Lake 25.00% CrossCode Maroon Valley 25.00% Disco Elysium The Smallest Church in Saint-Saens Projected Bubble: 42.11% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 122 will be active until Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 121 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 123 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 122 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 122 is open until Wednesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...