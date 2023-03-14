Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 122

Group 120 Results!
|62.50%
|Wattam
|A Long Time: The Six Years
|62.50%
|The Red Strings Club
|The Red Strings Club [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz]
|56.25%
|Splatoon 2
|Tentacular Circus [Turquoise October]
|56.25%
|Crystar
|Thelema Room
|56.25%
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sacrifice of Tradition
|50.00%
|OMORI
|Dynamic CD (Good for Health, Bad for Imagination Cover)
|50.00%
|Pyre
|In the Flame [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
|50.00%
|Tooth and Tail
|The Siege of Ragfall Road
|50.00%
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Sky High Grand Nuage
|43.75%
|Animal Crossing New Horizons
|10AM / 10:00 Sunny
|43.75%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Stow-on-Side
|43.75%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Joyful Alina
|43.75%
|Murasaki Tsurugi
|Healthy Unicorn Girl
|43.75%
|Rime
|A Dream or a Memory
|43.75%
|Wattam
|Spring Jive
|43.75%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Bayek of Siwa
|37.50%
|Tetris Effect
|Dolphin Surf: You and I
|37.50%
|Zarvot
|Villa Banana Nova
|31.25%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|Awakening Interval [Keisuke Ito]
|31.25%
|Ciconia When They Cry
|Ominous3
|31.25%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Lost Swamp (Combat)
|31.25%
|CrossCode
|Temple of the Lake
|25.00%
|CrossCode
|Maroon Valley
|25.00%
|Disco Elysium
|The Smallest Church in Saint-Saens
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|Persona Q2
|Wait and See
|41.18%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(THREONINE)- [Rikako Watanabe]
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Critical Crossroad
|41.18%
|TumbleSeed
|Seed Shop
|41.18%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|11th Street – FATAL FURY WILD AMBITION
|41.18%
|Paradise Killer
|End of the world
|41.18%
|Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
|Battle with Diabolos [Takeharu Ishimoto]
|41.18%
|Lethal League Blaze
|Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat
|41.18%
|Splatoon 2
|The Girl From Inkopolis [Turquoise October]
|41.18%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Seaside Vacation [Hitoshi Sakimoto, Vocals: Hu Ito]
|41.18%
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
|Despair Searching in Program World [Masafumi Takada]
|41.18%
|Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Cerulean City
|41.18%
|West of Loathing
|Main Theme
|41.18%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Welcome To The Jail [Gota Masuoka]
|41.18%
|Cytus II
|Body Talk
|41.18%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting
|37.50%
Projected Bubble: 42.11%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 122 will be active until Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 121 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 123 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 122 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 122 is open until Wednesday March 15th at 10:00PM Pacific