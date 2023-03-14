Director Profile: Quentin Tarantino

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Quentin Tarantino.

Highly recommended: Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction (top 100), Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Death Proof (segment from Grindhouse), Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Recommended: The Man from Hollywood (segment from Four Rooms)

Next week’s director is… Clint Eastwood!

