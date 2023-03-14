Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news:

Kum & Go Is Not Afraid to Say “Trans Rights”.

Minnesota’s Governor Just Made the State a Refuge for Gender-Affirming Care

A Federal Anti-Trans Sports Ban Is Being Debated in Congress. It will fail one way or another, but I say keep an eye on it to see if any democrats waver.

