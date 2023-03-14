Avocado’s 2023 March Madness Brackets

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins this week, which means it’s once again time to fill out your brackets and hope your picks survive the opening days of the Tournament.

I’m going ahead and reusing the Bracket Group we set-up on ESPN last year (shout out to our reigning bracket champ, Molecular Lionel). It should be easy for anyone who participated last year to fill out their bracket on ESPN and rejoin the group, but I’ve also included the link below for anyone to join. Let me know if there are any issues joining or settings that should be adjusted. Only reward for winning is bragging rights.

Link: https://fantasy.esp.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2023/en/group?groupID=4700790

Password: Clams

