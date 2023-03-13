Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 121

Group 119 Results!
|64.29%
|ARMS
|Grand Prix Ending (Staff Credits)
|64.29%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Marrionette, Marrionette
|64.29%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Battle! (Gym Leader)
|57.14%
|OMORI
|Devilish CD (World’s End Valentine Cover)
|57.14%
|A Hat in Time
|Peace and Tranquility
|57.14%
|Sonic Mania
|Egg Reverie (Egg Reverie Zone)
|50.00%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|The Price Of Doing Business (Iron Whale)
|42.86%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Napalm Man Stage
|35.71%
|Twin Mirror
|Twin
|35.71%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Banquet Of Nature
|35.71%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|The Pinnacle of False Belief
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|My Head Is Disappearing
|35.71%
|Picross S5
|Title Screen
|28.57%
|Old Man’s Journey
|Carry Me Far
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|A Changing World -In the Shadow of History
|28.57%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|This Is Your Dry Cleaning Receipt
|28.57%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Garfont – Night
|28.57%
|A Hat in Time
|Welcome to Mafia Town
|28.57%
|Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5
|The Clearing
|21.43%
|Detention
|Unanswered Prayer
|21.43%
|Persona 5 Royal
|No More What Ifs
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Trisection
|14.29%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Overture
|14.29%
|Everything
|No Where
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Battle!!
|41.18%
|DJMax Respect/V
|Never Die
|41.18%
|Afterparty
|Hades Gonna Hate
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Under Cover of Smoke [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa & Mitsuto Suzuki]
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Unbreakable (Duality)
|41.18%
|A3!
|Continuation of the Grand Stay [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tetsuya Kakihara & Satoshi Hino]
|41.18%
|Pyre
|A Step Closer [Darren Korb]
|41.18%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Dance Of Gold
|35.71%
|Twin Mirror
|Twin
|35.71%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Banquet Of Nature
|35.71%
|Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
|The Pinnacle of False Belief
|35.71%
|Zarvot
|My Head Is Disappearing
|35.71%
|Picross S5
|Title Screen
|28.57%
|Old Man’s Journey
|Carry Me Far
|28.57%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|A Changing World -In the Shadow of History
|28.57%
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire!
|This Is Your Dry Cleaning Receipt
|28.57%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Garfont – Night
|28.57%
|A Hat in Time
|Welcome to Mafia Town
|28.57%
|Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5
|The Clearing
|21.43%
|Detention
|Unanswered Prayer
|21.43%
|Persona 5 Royal
|No More What Ifs
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Trisection
|14.29%
|Dragon Quest XI
|Overture
|14.29%
|Everything
|No Where
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 121 will be active until Tuesday, March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 120 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 122 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 121 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 121 is open until Tuesday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific