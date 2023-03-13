Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 121

Group 119 Results!



Spoiler 64.29% ARMS Grand Prix Ending (Staff Credits) 64.29% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Marrionette, Marrionette 64.29% Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Gym Leader) 57.14% OMORI Devilish CD (World’s End Valentine Cover) 57.14% A Hat in Time Peace and Tranquility 57.14% Sonic Mania Egg Reverie (Egg Reverie Zone) 50.00% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Price Of Doing Business (Iron Whale) 42.86% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Napalm Man Stage 35.71% Twin Mirror Twin 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banquet Of Nature 35.71% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Pinnacle of False Belief 35.71% Zarvot My Head Is Disappearing 35.71% Picross S5 Title Screen 28.57% Old Man’s Journey Carry Me Far 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV A Changing World -In the Shadow of History 28.57% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! This Is Your Dry Cleaning Receipt 28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Night 28.57% A Hat in Time Welcome to Mafia Town 28.57% Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5 The Clearing 21.43% Detention Unanswered Prayer 21.43% Persona 5 Royal No More What Ifs 14.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Trisection 14.29% Dragon Quest XI Overture 14.29% Everything No Where [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.18% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle!! 41.18% DJMax Respect/V Never Die 41.18% Afterparty Hades Gonna Hate 41.18% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Under Cover of Smoke [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa & Mitsuto Suzuki] 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Unbreakable (Duality) 41.18% A3! Continuation of the Grand Stay [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tetsuya Kakihara & Satoshi Hino] 41.18% Pyre A Step Closer [Darren Korb] 41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dance Of Gold 35.71% Twin Mirror Twin 35.71% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banquet Of Nature 35.71% Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia The Pinnacle of False Belief 35.71% Zarvot My Head Is Disappearing 35.71% Picross S5 Title Screen 28.57% Old Man’s Journey Carry Me Far 28.57% Trails of Cold Steel IV A Changing World -In the Shadow of History 28.57% Bubsy: Paws on Fire! This Is Your Dry Cleaning Receipt 28.57% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Garfont – Night 28.57% A Hat in Time Welcome to Mafia Town 28.57% Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5 The Clearing 21.43% Detention Unanswered Prayer 21.43% Persona 5 Royal No More What Ifs 14.29% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Trisection 14.29% Dragon Quest XI Overture 14.29% Everything No Where Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 121 will be active until Tuesday, March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 120 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 122 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 121 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 121 is open until Tuesday March 14th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...