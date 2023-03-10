Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 120

Group 118 Results!



Spoiler 80.00% Super Mario Odyssey Jump Up, Super Star! 60.00% Slipstream Final Pass 53.33% Sonic Chaos (SAGE 2018 Demo) Turquoise Hill Zone Act 2 53.33% Fire Emblem Heroes Winds of Askr 53.33% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Auresco – Night 53.33% Command and Conquer Remastered No Mercy (Tiberian Sons) 53.33% Streets of Rage 4 Chow Time 46.67% Night in the Woods Dusk Stars 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Exploration 40.00% Persona 5 Strikers Freedom Buzz Dance [Hiromu Akaba] 40.00% Paradise Killer GO!GO!STYLE [Barry “Epoch” Topping] 40.00% Super Mario Party Nighttime Decision 40.00% CrossCode M.S. Solar 40.00% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair The Impossible Lair 3 40.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Burning Throb 33.33% Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Fury of the Entites 33.33% Yoshi’s Crafted World Space 26.67% Raji: An Ancient Epic Enter Rajasthan 26.67% Yakuza: Like a Dragon Scenario Battle (Asphodelos) 20.00% Ikenfell Snatcher’s Lair 20.00% Stela The Snowfields 20.00% Door Kickers: Action Squad Groove Overload 13.33% Super Mario Party Daytime Decision [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 120 will be active until Monday, March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 119 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 121 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 120 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 120 is open until Monday March 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

