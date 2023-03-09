Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 119

Group 117 Results!
|62.50%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Rito Village – Day
|56.25%
|NieR:Automata
|Possessed by Disease [Keiichi Okabe]
|50.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad’s BBQ Foodeatery
|50.00%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Sanctuary in the Glades
|50.00%
|Disco Elysium
|Detective Arriving on the Scene [British Sea Power]
|50.00%
|Hollow Knight
|Sealed Vessel
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Chikai (Instrumental)
|43.75%
|Paradise Killer
|Ego 24-7
|43.75%
|The Messenger
|The Demon Army (Underworld)
|37.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Seductive Shudder
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Unwound
|37.50%
|Ray’s the Dead
|Dollars and Dames
|37.50%
|Neo Cab
|Euclidian Waves
|31.25%
|The Gardens Between
|Calm Before
|31.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Bionis Shoulder
|31.25%
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Coo’s Forest
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Perfect Stage
|31.25%
|OMORI
|Nostalgic CD (Hanging with the Boys Cover)
|25.00%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Friendly Fire
|25.00%
|Slipstream
|Score Screen
|18.75%
|OMORI
|Bargain Bin Boys
|18.75%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|A Place of Triumph Past
|18.75%
|GNOSIA
|blue sky, blue star [Q flavor]
|18.75%
|Genshin Impact
|Adeptus’ Retirement
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|Last Day of June
|The Last Day of June
|41.18%
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Tarrey Town – Married
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Crimson Sunrise (Kugane Day Theme)
|41.18%
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|Stage 6 – Office
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Edge of Existence
|41.18%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Wild Area (North)
|41.18%
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|Receive You (North Star Vers.) [Hyd Lunch, Vocalist: Pete Klassen]
|41.18%
|Pyre
|Grand Ceremony
|41.18%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|[Ribose]
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 119 will be active until Sunday, March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 118 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 120 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 119 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 119 is open until Sunday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific