Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 119

Spoiler 62.50% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rito Village – Day 56.25% NieR:Automata Possessed by Disease [Keiichi Okabe] 50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad’s BBQ Foodeatery 50.00% Ori and the Will of the Wisps Sanctuary in the Glades 50.00% Disco Elysium Detective Arriving on the Scene [British Sea Power] 50.00% Hollow Knight Sealed Vessel 50.00% Kingdom Hearts III Chikai (Instrumental) 43.75% Paradise Killer Ego 24-7 43.75% The Messenger The Demon Army (Underworld) 37.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Seductive Shudder 37.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Unwound 37.50% Ray’s the Dead Dollars and Dames 37.50% Neo Cab Euclidian Waves 31.25% The Gardens Between Calm Before 31.25% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Bionis Shoulder 31.25% Kirby Fighters 2 Coo’s Forest 31.25% Trails of Cold Steel IV Perfect Stage 31.25% OMORI Nostalgic CD (Hanging with the Boys Cover) 25.00% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Friendly Fire 25.00% Slipstream Score Screen 18.75% OMORI Bargain Bin Boys 18.75% Deliver Us the Moon A Place of Triumph Past 18.75% GNOSIA blue sky, blue star [Q flavor] 18.75% Genshin Impact Adeptus’ Retirement [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 119 will be active until Sunday, March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 118 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 120 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 119 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 119 is open until Sunday March 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

