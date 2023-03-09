Comic Book Chat – The Batman – One Year Later

The Batman was released March 2022 and today we are discussing the film and the future of this franchise.

I saw the film twice in theater but I haven’t revisited it since then. I should rectify that soon.

A sequel has been announced and in the meantime DC Comics has released a prequel Riddler comic and they have recently started announcing the cast for The Penguin.

What would you like to see in the sequel?

What character deserves a spin-off comic series or TV series/movie?

Where does The Batman rank in your personal listing of Bat-films?

Where does Robert Pattinson rank in your list of live action Batmen?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat and be sure to visit the Weekly Comics Thread and The Iron Age of Comics podcast.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...