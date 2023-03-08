Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 118

Group 116 Results!



Spoiler 73.33% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Nothing but Theory [Iapix] 60.00% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Ya Cyber Sleuth 53.33% Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gears of Fortune [Ryusuke Fujioka] 53.33% Night in the Woods Back to the Holler 46.67% A Hat in Time The Big Parade 40.00% Outer Wilds Castaways 40.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic The End 40.00% DJMax Respect U A D 40.00% Streets of Rage 4 Shiva 33.33% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS ChaserXX [HuΣeR] 33.33% Jalopy Meinen Laika 33.33% Tekken 7 Violet Systems – Final Round 33.33% Streets of Rage 4 Double Divas 33.33% Mad Rat Dead Plash, Plop, Gurgle 33.33% Collar x Malice Dinner Time 26.67% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Tinplate’s Dance | Wonderlands×Showtime 26.67% Cars 3: Driven to Win Track 44 26.67% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 5 20.00% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Love in Bloom 20.00% Below Light Core 20.00% CrossCode Bergen Village 13.33% Hello Neighbor Records 13.33% Draugen Fredrik’s Letter [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.18% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] 41.18% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Lacrima Crisis 41.18% Persona 5 Strikers Towards a Dream [Japanese Version- Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 41.18% Sonic Forces Fading World – Imperial Tower 41.18% Paper Mario: The Origami King Enter Birdo 40.00% Outer Wilds Castaways 40.00% Raji: An Ancient Epic The End 40.00% DJMax Respect U A D 40.00% Streets of Rage 4 Shiva 33.33% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS ChaserXX [HuΣeR] 33.33% Jalopy Meinen Laika 33.33% Tekken 7 Violet Systems – Final Round 33.33% Streets of Rage 4 Double Divas 33.33% Mad Rat Dead Plash, Plop, Gurgle 33.33% Collar x Malice Dinner Time 26.67% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Tinplate’s Dance | Wonderlands×Showtime 26.67% Cars 3: Driven to Win Track 44 26.67% Pokémon Café Mix Stage Theme 5 20.00% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Love in Bloom 20.00% Below Light Core 20.00% CrossCode Bergen Village 13.33% Hello Neighbor Records 13.33% Draugen Fredrik’s Letter Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 118 will be active until Thursday, March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 117 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 119 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 118 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 118 is open until Thursday March 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...