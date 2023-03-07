Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 117

Group 115 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Tools Of War (Clockwork Tower) 58.82% Blaster Master Zero 2 Montoj: Flow With The Wind 52.94% Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Jungle 52.94% Wandersong Wandersong 47.06% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ramen Bowl 47.06% STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Face Off [Motoi Sakuraba] 41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Songs of Salt and Suffering 41.18% 7 Billion Humans The Work Continues 41.18% Spelunky 2 Cosmic Ocean – Ripple 41.18% Cuphead Don’t Deal With The Devil 41.18% Death end re;Quest 2 Leave The Haze 35.29% Pokémon Sword and Shield Spikemuth 35.29% Maid of Sker Calon Lan 35.29% Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Scareship Scroll 29.41% Paper Mario: The Origami King Ending 29.41% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Mr. Write’s House 29.41% Mega Man X Legacy Collection Gate’s Laboratory Stage 17.65% Ash of Gods: Redemption The Harbingers of Death 17.65% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Wah Wah World [Giga and Mitchie M Commission for Miku, Minori & Kohane] SEP 2020 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III Toughness!! 17.65% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Shadow of the Lowlands (Theosoir – Day) 17.65% Genshin Impact Another Hopeful Tomorrow 11.76% Genshin Impact A Day in Mondstadt 11.76% La-Mulana 2 The Will [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 117 will be active until Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 116 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 118 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 117 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 117 is open until Wednesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

