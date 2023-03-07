Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 117

Group 115 Results!
|58.82%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Tools Of War (Clockwork Tower)
|58.82%
|Blaster Master Zero 2
|Montoj: Flow With The Wind
|52.94%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Jungle
|52.94%
|Wandersong
|Wandersong
|47.06%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Ramen Bowl
|47.06%
|STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
|Face Off [Motoi Sakuraba]
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Songs of Salt and Suffering
|41.18%
|7 Billion Humans
|The Work Continues
|41.18%
|Spelunky 2
|Cosmic Ocean – Ripple
|41.18%
|Cuphead
|Don’t Deal With The Devil
|41.18%
|Death end re;Quest 2
|Leave The Haze
|35.29%
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|Spikemuth
|35.29%
|Maid of Sker
|Calon Lan
|35.29%
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Scareship Scroll
|29.41%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Ending
|29.41%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Mr. Write’s House
|29.41%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Gate’s Laboratory Stage
|17.65%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|The Harbingers of Death
|17.65%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Wah Wah World [Giga and Mitchie M Commission for Miku, Minori & Kohane] SEP 2020
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Toughness!!
|17.65%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Shadow of the Lowlands (Theosoir – Day)
|17.65%
|Genshin Impact
|Another Hopeful Tomorrow
|11.76%
|Genshin Impact
|A Day in Mondstadt
|11.76%
|La-Mulana 2
|The Will
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 117 will be active until Wednesday, March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 116 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 118 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 117 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 117 is open until Wednesday March 8th at 10:00PM Pacific