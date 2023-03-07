Director Profile: Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Joel Coen & Ethan Coen.

Highly recommended: Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, The Hudsucker Proxy, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men (top 100), True Grit, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen solo)

Recommended: The Man Who Wasn’t There, Burn After Reading, A Serious Man, Hail, Caesar!, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Worth a look: The Ladykillers, Tuileries (segment from Paris, Je T’Aime)

Approach with caution: Intolerable Cruelty

Next week’s director is… Quentin Tarantino!

