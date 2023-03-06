Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 116

Group 114 Results!
|73.33%
|Florence
|Happy Together
|46.67%
|ARMS
|Ribbon Ring (Ribon Girl’s Stage)
|46.67%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Granasaber
|46.67%
|AI: The Somnium Files
|PSYNCIN’ IN THE CAPTaiN [Keisuke Ito]
|46.67%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Great Canyon
|46.67%
|Afterparty
|Afterever
|40.00%
|Afterparty
|Permanent Vacation
|40.00%
|Manifold Garden
|Refraction
|40.00%
|A Hat in Time
|Toilet of Doom
|40.00%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Apex of the World (Rain)
|40.00%
|Someday You’ll Return
|Výše Nových Zámků
|40.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Land of Morytha
|40.00%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Scales of the Goddess
|33.33%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Dramaturgy | Ichika
|33.33%
|Hob
|Samba
|33.33%
|Splatoon 2
|Ebb & Flow [Off The Hook]
|33.33%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|The Chase
|26.67%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|Telephone Booth
|26.67%
|The Last Campfire
|The Boat Builder
|26.67%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|The Watcher
|13.33%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Nest Underground
|13.33%
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|Lonely Angel (Tune)
|13.33%
|Carrion
|Appetite For Destruction
|6.67%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|Time Ticks Away
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|A3!
|Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga]
|41.18%
|Cthulu Saves Christmas
|Sleighing Enemies
|41.18%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Live! Live!! Live!!!
|41.18%
|Airport CEO
|JFK Cadence
|41.18%
|Outer Wilds
|Outer Wilds
|41.18%
|A Short Hike
|Boat Buds
|40.00%
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 116 will be active until Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 115 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 117 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 116 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 116 is open until Tuesday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific