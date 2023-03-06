Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 116

Group 114 Results!



Spoiler 73.33% Florence Happy Together 46.67% ARMS Ribbon Ring (Ribon Girl’s Stage) 46.67% Grandia 2 HD Granasaber 46.67% AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE CAPTaiN [Keisuke Ito] 46.67% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Great Canyon 46.67% Afterparty Afterever 40.00% Afterparty Permanent Vacation 40.00% Manifold Garden Refraction 40.00% A Hat in Time Toilet of Doom 40.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Apex of the World (Rain) 40.00% Someday You’ll Return Výše Nových Zámků 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Land of Morytha 40.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Scales of the Goddess 33.33% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Dramaturgy | Ichika 33.33% Hob Samba 33.33% Splatoon 2 Ebb & Flow [Off The Hook] 33.33% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales The Chase 26.67% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Telephone Booth 26.67% The Last Campfire The Boat Builder 26.67% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The Watcher 13.33% Trails of Cold Steel III Nest Underground 13.33% Bendy and the Ink Machine Lonely Angel (Tune) 13.33% Carrion Appetite For Destruction 6.67% Deliver Us the Moon Time Ticks Away [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.18% A3! Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga] 41.18% Cthulu Saves Christmas Sleighing Enemies 41.18% Grandia 2 HD Live! Live!! Live!!! 41.18% Airport CEO JFK Cadence 41.18% Outer Wilds Outer Wilds 41.18% A Short Hike Boat Buds 40.00% Afterparty Permanent Vacation 40.00% Manifold Garden Refraction 40.00% A Hat in Time Toilet of Doom 40.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Apex of the World (Rain) 40.00% Someday You’ll Return Výše Nových Zámků 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Land of Morytha 40.00% Fire Emblem: Three Houses Scales of the Goddess 33.33% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Dramaturgy | Ichika 33.33% Hob Samba 33.33% Splatoon 2 Ebb & Flow [Off The Hook] 33.33% Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales The Chase 26.67% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Telephone Booth 26.67% The Last Campfire The Boat Builder 26.67% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling The Watcher 13.33% Trails of Cold Steel III Nest Underground 13.33% Bendy and the Ink Machine Lonely Angel (Tune) 13.33% Carrion Appetite For Destruction 6.67% Deliver Us the Moon Time Ticks Away Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 116 will be active until Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 115 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 117 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 116 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 116 is open until Tuesday March 7th at 10:00PM Pacific

