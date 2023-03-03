Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 115

Group 113 Results!
|69.23%
|VirtuaVerse
|Xenon [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|61.54%
|Crystar
|Anamnesis
|61.54%
|Splatoon 2
|Deluge Dirge [ω-3]
|61.54%
|Knights and Bikes
|Laser Thunder
|61.54%
|Collar x Malice
|Noah’s Ark
|53.85%
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Pink Paw Station
|53.85%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Mystic Core -Sen Ver.-
|46.15%
|Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
|Wave of Darkness I
|46.15%
|Outer Wilds
|Travelers
|46.15%
|Sonic Forces
|Fighting Onward
|46.15%
|Timespinner
|Eternal Nightmare
|38.46%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Fonsett Village – Day
|38.46%
|CrossCode
|Battle 3
|38.46%
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1
|Into the Woods
|30.77%
|Return of The Obra Dinn
|Soldiers of the Sea
|30.77%
|CrossCode
|Imprisoned
|30.77%
|Dandara
|Tormented Mind
|30.77%
|Boundless
|Fighting Music
|23.08%
|Neo Cab
|Neon Moon
|23.08%
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Fudie
|23.08%
|Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
|Go Park
|15.38%
|If Found…
|My Name is Kasio
|7.69%
|Erica
|She’s Just Like You
|7.69%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor
|The Legacy of Sauron
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|A3!
|Q to Ju [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tasuku Hatanaka & Shunsuke Takeuchi]
|41.18%
|Grandia HD
|Mullen
|41.18%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Reunited
|41.18%
|Florence
|Crash
|41.18%
|Fate/Grand Order
|Dance With the Shadow
|41.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Shadows Withal
|41.18%
|Paradise Killer
|House of Bliss
|41.18%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Whale Lagoon
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Dismiss (Terra-Xehanort)
|41.18%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Awake
|41.18%
|Katana ZERO
|You Will Never Know
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 115 will be active until Monday, March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 114 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 116 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 115 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 115 is open until Monday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific