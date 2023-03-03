Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 115

Group 113 Results!

Spoiler

69.23% VirtuaVerse Xenon [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
61.54% Crystar Anamnesis
61.54% Splatoon 2 Deluge Dirge [ω-3]
61.54% Knights and Bikes Laser Thunder
61.54% Collar x Malice Noah’s Ark
53.85% A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Pink Paw Station
53.85% Trails of Cold Steel IV Mystic Core -Sen Ver.-
46.15% Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Wave of Darkness I
46.15% Outer Wilds Travelers
46.15% Sonic Forces Fighting Onward
46.15% Timespinner Eternal Nightmare
38.46% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsett Village – Day
38.46% CrossCode Battle 3
38.46% Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 Into the Woods
30.77% Return of The Obra Dinn Soldiers of the Sea
30.77% CrossCode Imprisoned
30.77% Dandara Tormented Mind
30.77% Boundless Fighting Music
23.08% Neo Cab Neon Moon
23.08% Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Fudie
23.08% Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! Go Park
15.38% If Found… My Name is Kasio
7.69% Erica She’s Just Like You
7.69% The Lord of the Rings Online: Mordor The Legacy of Sauron

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

41.18% A3! Q to Ju [sasakure.UK; Singers: Tasuku Hatanaka & Shunsuke Takeuchi]
41.18% Grandia HD Mullen
41.18% A Plague Tale: Innocence Reunited
41.18% Florence Crash
41.18% Fate/Grand Order Dance With the Shadow
41.18% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Shadows Withal
41.18% Paradise Killer House of Bliss
41.18% Team Sonic Racing Whale Lagoon
41.18% Kingdom Hearts III Dismiss (Terra-Xehanort)
41.18% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Awake
41.18% Katana ZERO You Will Never Know
Projected Bubble: 41.18%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 115 will be active until Monday, March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 114 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 116 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 115 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 115 is open until Monday March 6th at 10:00PM Pacific