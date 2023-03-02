Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 114

Group 112 Results!



Spoiler 75.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Intuition and Insight 62.50% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Curiosity Backup 56.25% Persona 5 Strikers Strikers 56.25% Pizza Tower It’s Pizza Time! 50.00% Haven Until the End of Time 50.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Fogbeasts 43.75% Mega Man 11 Torch Man 43.75% Picross S5 BGM 1 37.50% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Staff Roll 37.50% Sonic Forces Chemical Flow – Chemical Plant 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Our Paths May Never Cross 37.50% West of Loathing A Cave is a Sideways Hole 37.50% Paper Mario: The Origami King Overlook Tower 37.50% Vitamin Connection Deluxe Mama 37.50% Dandara Weight of a Doubt 31.25% Boundless Born Music 31.25% Timespinner Title Theme (Alpha) 31.25% Shantae and the Seven Sirens Mountain Travel West 31.25% Splatoon 2 Undertow [Wet Floor] 25.00% Mutazione Ritual 18.75% Deliver Us the Moon Sarah’s Song 12.50% Detention Drifting in Water 12.50% Detention Survivor Guilt 0.00% Neverending Nightmares Screaming Darkness [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 41.18% Touken Ranbu Ishikirimaru 41.18% Ikenfell Forest of Secrets 41.18% No Straight Roads vs. EVE (EDM Version) 41.18% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Those Who Stand Before Us 40.00% River City Girls Skull Crackin [Megan McDuffee] 40.00% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(LYSINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 40.00% The Loot Rascals The Delightful Fields Of Pangliff 40.00% Splatoon 2 Shark Bytes [Off the Hook] 37.50% Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Staff Roll 37.50% Sonic Forces Chemical Flow – Chemical Plant 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Our Paths May Never Cross 37.50% West of Loathing A Cave is a Sideways Hole 37.50% Paper Mario: The Origami King Overlook Tower 37.50% Vitamin Connection Deluxe Mama 37.50% Dandara Weight of a Doubt 31.25% Boundless Born Music 31.25% Timespinner Title Theme (Alpha) 31.25% Shantae and the Seven Sirens Mountain Travel West 31.25% Splatoon 2 Undertow [Wet Floor] 25.00% Mutazione Ritual 18.75% Deliver Us the Moon Sarah’s Song 12.50% Detention Drifting in Water 12.50% Detention Survivor Guilt 0.00% Neverending Nightmares Screaming Darkness Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 114 will be active until Sunday, March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 113 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 115 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 114 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 114 is open until Sunday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

