Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 114

Group 112 Results!
|75.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Intuition and Insight
|62.50%
|DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-
|Curiosity Backup
|56.25%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Strikers
|56.25%
|Pizza Tower
|It’s Pizza Time!
|50.00%
|Haven
|Until the End of Time
|50.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Fogbeasts
|43.75%
|Mega Man 11
|Torch Man
|43.75%
|Picross S5
|BGM 1
|37.50%
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Staff Roll
|37.50%
|Sonic Forces
|Chemical Flow – Chemical Plant
|37.50%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Our Paths May Never Cross
|37.50%
|West of Loathing
|A Cave is a Sideways Hole
|37.50%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Overlook Tower
|37.50%
|Vitamin Connection
|Deluxe Mama
|37.50%
|Dandara
|Weight of a Doubt
|31.25%
|Boundless
|Born Music
|31.25%
|Timespinner
|Title Theme (Alpha)
|31.25%
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|Mountain Travel West
|31.25%
|Splatoon 2
|Undertow [Wet Floor]
|25.00%
|Mutazione
|Ritual
|18.75%
|Deliver Us the Moon
|Sarah’s Song
|12.50%
|Detention
|Drifting in Water
|12.50%
|Detention
|Survivor Guilt
|0.00%
|Neverending Nightmares
|Screaming Darkness
Newly Eliminated1
|41.18%
|Touken Ranbu
|Ishikirimaru
|41.18%
|Ikenfell
|Forest of Secrets
|41.18%
|No Straight Roads
|vs. EVE (EDM Version)
|41.18%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Those Who Stand Before Us
|40.00%
|River City Girls
|Skull Crackin [Megan McDuffee]
|40.00%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(LYSINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|40.00%
|The Loot Rascals
|The Delightful Fields Of Pangliff
|40.00%
|Splatoon 2
|Shark Bytes [Off the Hook]
|37.50%
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 114 will be active until Sunday, March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 113 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 115 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 114 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 114 is open until Sunday March 5th at 10:00PM Pacific