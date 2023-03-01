Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 113

Group 111 Results!



Spoiler 43.75% Fe Havet 43.75% Unravel Two Problem Solving 43.75% Spiritfarer Main Theme 43.75% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Mobile Love Story | Nightcord at 25:00 43.75% Mega Man 11 Tundra Man 37.50% Style Savvy: Styling Star Beautician 37.50% Gravity Rush 2 Juuatsu he no Kousen [Kōhei Tanaka] 37.50% Deltarune Chapter 1 Scarlet Forest 37.50% Night in the Woods Mrs. Santello’s Old Records 37.50% Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story Pupa 31.25% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Hilarity 31.25% Snipperclips Retro Reboot D 31.25% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS DORNWALD ～Der Junge im Käfig～[DJ TOTTO] 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Twilight Green Passage 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Abrupt Visitor 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel IV A Changing World -From the Depths of Darkness- 18.75% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Vector 12.50% DJMax Respect We’re All Gonna Die 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Tails 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Rivalry of the Seven -Excellion Krieg- 12.50% John Wick Hex This Life of Ours is a Cruel Joke 6.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Accursed Tycoon 6.25% CrossCode Temple Mine 6.25% Little Nightmares March of the Guests [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Caravan Stories Tenement of the Blue Spirit 40.00% beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage ROCK女 feat. 大山愛未, Ken [Y&Co.] 40.00% Genshin Impact The Realm Within 40.00% Fire Emblem Heroes Fire Emblem Heroes Main Theme (Instrumental) 40.00% Creaks Learning Spy 37.50% Style Savvy: Styling Star Beautician 37.50% Gravity Rush 2 Juuatsu he no Kousen [Kōhei Tanaka] 37.50% Deltarune Chapter 1 Scarlet Forest 37.50% Night in the Woods Mrs. Santello’s Old Records 37.50% Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story Pupa 31.25% Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk Hilarity 31.25% Snipperclips Retro Reboot D 31.25% beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS DORNWALD ～Der Junge im Käfig～[DJ TOTTO] 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV Twilight Green Passage 25.00% Trails of Cold Steel III Abrupt Visitor 18.75% Trails of Cold Steel IV A Changing World -From the Depths of Darkness- 18.75% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Vector 12.50% DJMax Respect We’re All Gonna Die 12.50% Team Sonic Racing Team Ultimate: Tails 12.50% Trails of Cold Steel IV Rivalry of the Seven -Excellion Krieg- 12.50% John Wick Hex This Life of Ours is a Cruel Joke 6.25% Trails of Cold Steel III Accursed Tycoon 6.25% CrossCode Temple Mine 6.25% Little Nightmares March of the Guests Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 113 will be active until Thursday, March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 112 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 114 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 113 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 113 is open until Thursday March 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

