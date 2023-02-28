Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 112

Group 110 Results!



Spoiler 56.25% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Sky Tower 50.00% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Glessing Way! 50.00% Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5 I’m Going That Way 43.75% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Mimic – Rage & Scream 43.75% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Shion 43.75% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 444 43.75% The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Moonlight Concert 43.75% Umurangi Generation Macro Costa Del Dolphin 37.50% OMORI Sweet Paralysis 37.50% Monument Valley 2 The Orchard 31.25% Langrisser Mobile Forgotten Memories (ft. Raon Lee) 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Roulette Road 25.00% Dead Cells Swamp [Yoann Laulan] 25.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Yobanashi Deceive [JIN- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] OCT 2020 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Eryth Sea – Night 25.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight 25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate City Trial 25.00% Ikenfell Rival 25.00% Kirby Star Allies Natures Navel 18.75% Team Sonic Racing System: Mod Pods 18.75% GNOSIA The Silver Key 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Power of Jin 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Triumph 12.50% >OBSERVER_ Wolfman [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Heaven’s Vault Before the Fall [Laurence Chapman] 40.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Battle! (Lorekeeper Zinnia) 40.00% Maid of Sker Ar Hyd y Nos 40.00% Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Embraced By Darkness 40.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Your Adventure Log Has Vanished! [JesusP- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] SEP 2020 40.00% Style Savvy: Styling Star Twinkle Fantasia (JP) [Ryota Fujii; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] 40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Fossilized Dry Bones 40.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town Port 37.50% OMORI Sweet Paralysis 37.50% Monument Valley 2 The Orchard 31.25% Langrisser Mobile Forgotten Memories (ft. Raon Lee) 25.00% Team Sonic Racing Roulette Road 25.00% Dead Cells Swamp [Yoann Laulan] 25.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Yobanashi Deceive [JIN- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] OCT 2020 25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Eryth Sea – Night 25.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight 25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate City Trial 25.00% Ikenfell Rival 25.00% Kirby Star Allies Natures Navel 18.75% Team Sonic Racing System: Mod Pods 18.75% GNOSIA The Silver Key 18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Power of Jin 12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Triumph 12.50% >OBSERVER_ Wolfman Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 112 will be active until Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 111 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 113 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 112 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 112 is open until Wednesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

