Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 112

Group 110 Results!

Spoiler

56.25% Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Sky Tower
50.00% Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Glessing Way!
50.00% Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5 I’m Going That Way
43.75% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Mimic – Rage & Scream
43.75% Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Shion
43.75% Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 444
43.75% The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Moonlight Concert
43.75% Umurangi Generation Macro Costa Del Dolphin
37.50% OMORI Sweet Paralysis
37.50% Monument Valley 2 The Orchard
31.25% Langrisser Mobile Forgotten Memories (ft. Raon Lee)
25.00% Team Sonic Racing Roulette Road
25.00% Dead Cells Swamp [Yoann Laulan]
25.00% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Yobanashi Deceive [JIN- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] OCT 2020
25.00% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Eryth Sea – Night
25.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Hang Eight
25.00% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate City Trial
25.00% Ikenfell Rival
25.00% Kirby Star Allies Natures Navel
18.75% Team Sonic Racing System: Mod Pods
18.75% GNOSIA The Silver Key
18.75% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Power of Jin
12.50% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Triumph
12.50% >OBSERVER_ Wolfman

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 112 will be active until Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 111 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 113 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 112 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 112 is open until Wednesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific