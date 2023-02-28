Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 112

Group 110 Results!
|56.25%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Sky Tower
|50.00%
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Glessing Way!
|50.00%
|Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5
|I’m Going That Way
|43.75%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Mimic – Rage & Scream
|43.75%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
|Shion
|43.75%
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|444
|43.75%
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|Moonlight Concert
|43.75%
|Umurangi Generation Macro
|Costa Del Dolphin
|37.50%
|OMORI
|Sweet Paralysis
|37.50%
|Monument Valley 2
|The Orchard
|31.25%
|Langrisser Mobile
|Forgotten Memories (ft. Raon Lee)
|25.00%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Roulette Road
|25.00%
|Dead Cells
|Swamp [Yoann Laulan]
|25.00%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Yobanashi Deceive [JIN- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] OCT 2020
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Eryth Sea – Night
|25.00%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Hang Eight
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|City Trial
|25.00%
|Ikenfell
|Rival
|25.00%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Natures Navel
|18.75%
|Team Sonic Racing
|System: Mod Pods
|18.75%
|GNOSIA
|The Silver Key
|18.75%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|The Power of Jin
|12.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Triumph
|12.50%
|>OBSERVER_
|Wolfman
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Heaven’s Vault
|Before the Fall [Laurence Chapman]
|40.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Battle! (Lorekeeper Zinnia)
|40.00%
|Maid of Sker
|Ar Hyd y Nos
|40.00%
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Embraced By Darkness
|40.00%
|Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
|Your Adventure Log Has Vanished! [JesusP- Wonderlands x Showtime Cover] SEP 2020
|40.00%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Twinkle Fantasia (JP) [Ryota Fujii; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
|40.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Fossilized Dry Bones
|40.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad Town Port
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 112 will be active until Wednesday, March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 111 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 113 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 112 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 112 is open until Wednesday March 1st at 10:00PM Pacific