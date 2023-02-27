Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 111

Group 109 Results!
|58.82%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Take Over
|58.82%
|The Sexy Brutale
|Main theme
|52.94%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Snake Man Stage
|41.18%
|Touken Ranbu
|Ishikirimaru
|41.18%
|Ikenfell
|Forest of Secrets
|41.18%
|No Straight Roads
|vs. EVE (EDM Version)
|41.18%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Those Who Stand Before Us
|35.29%
|PS VITA Console
|PS Vita Store Background Music
|35.29%
|Fall Guys
|Everybody Falls
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Einhel Keep
|35.29%
|Panzer Paladin
|China
|29.41%
|What the Golf?
|The Big LeGOLFski
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Character Creation
|29.41%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Curse (Variation)
|23.53%
|In Other Waters
|A Drifting Lens
|17.65%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|The Bridge Theme
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Qitari Theme
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Hamel -Remains-
|17.65%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Argentum Trade Guild – Night
|17.65%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell
|Mystery of Wistmead
|11.76%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Scarlet’s Theme [Tsuyoshi Sekito & Mitsuto Suzuki & Nozomi Toki, Singer: Al Copeland]
|11.76%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Days Past
|11.76%
|Telling Lies
|Order [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
|11.76%
|Timespinner
|Unnerving Gaze
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|Family Feud 2020
|Main Menu
|40.00%
|Night in the Woods
|Witch Dagger
|40.00%
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Luxurious Overture [Michiru Yamane]
|40.00%
|Splatoon 2
|Spicy Calamari Inkantation [Squid Sisters]
|40.00%
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|A Buzz in the Grotto (Troupple Pond)
|40.00%
|Spark the Electric Jester
|Smog City Sewers (Stage 4)
|40.00%
|Frostpunk
|The City Must Survive
|35.29%
|PS VITA Console
|PS Vita Store Background Music
|35.29%
|Fall Guys
|Everybody Falls
|35.29%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Einhel Keep
|35.29%
|Panzer Paladin
|China
|29.41%
|What the Golf?
|The Big LeGOLFski
|29.41%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Character Creation
|29.41%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|The Curse (Variation)
|23.53%
|In Other Waters
|A Drifting Lens
|17.65%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|The Bridge Theme
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Qitari Theme
|17.65%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Hamel -Remains-
|17.65%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Argentum Trade Guild – Night
|17.65%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell
|Mystery of Wistmead
|11.76%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Scarlet’s Theme [Tsuyoshi Sekito & Mitsuto Suzuki & Nozomi Toki, Singer: Al Copeland]
|11.76%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Days Past
|11.76%
|Telling Lies
|Order [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
|11.76%
|Timespinner
|Unnerving Gaze
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 111 will be active until Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 110 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 112 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 111 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 111 is open until Tuesday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific