Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 111

Group 109 Results!



Spoiler 58.82% Persona 5 Royal Take Over 58.82% The Sexy Brutale Main theme 52.94% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Snake Man Stage 41.18% Touken Ranbu Ishikirimaru 41.18% Ikenfell Forest of Secrets 41.18% No Straight Roads vs. EVE (EDM Version) 41.18% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Those Who Stand Before Us 35.29% PS VITA Console PS Vita Store Background Music 35.29% Fall Guys Everybody Falls 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel III Einhel Keep 35.29% Panzer Paladin China 29.41% What the Golf? The Big LeGOLFski 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Character Creation 29.41% Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Curse (Variation) 23.53% In Other Waters A Drifting Lens 17.65% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice The Bridge Theme 17.65% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Qitari Theme 17.65% Trails of Cold Steel III Hamel -Remains- 17.65% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Argentum Trade Guild – Night 17.65% The Lord of the Rings Online: Where Dragons Dwell Mystery of Wistmead 11.76% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Scarlet’s Theme [Tsuyoshi Sekito & Mitsuto Suzuki & Nozomi Toki, Singer: Al Copeland] 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel IV Days Past 11.76% Telling Lies Order [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra] 11.76% Timespinner Unnerving Gaze [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Projected Bubble: 41.18%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 111 will be active until Tuesday, February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 110 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 112 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 111 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 111 is open until Tuesday February 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

