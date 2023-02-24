Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 110

Group 108 Results!
|56.25%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Mothiva’s Grand Stand!
|56.25%
|DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-
|Sentimental Sand Storage
|56.25%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|In the Doldrums
|50.00%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Dual-Bladed Duelist
|50.00%
|Monument Valley 2
|Impossible Worlds
|43.75%
|Sonic Mania
|Hi-Spec Robo Go! (Hard Boiled Heavy Boss)
|43.75%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|The AI and its Heart [Atsushi Kitajoh]
|43.75%
|Tetris Effect
|Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady]
|43.75%
|Minecraft
|Pigstep
|37.50%
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Dosukoi Koi Koi (JP) [MARUKEN & Shinpei Nasuno; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
|37.50%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Brinstar Depths
|37.50%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Forsaken Lands
|31.25%
|The Loot Rascals
|The Turbulent Troughs Of Gorp
|31.25%
|Crawl
|Abyss
|31.25%
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|Rising
|25.00%
|A Normal Lost Phone
|L’heurtoir
|25.00%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Tiny Tiger (Warped)
|18.75%
|DEMON’S NIGHTMARE: AR EQ-KUA ER SETA
|█████_2 ＊ Encroaching Darkness
|18.75%
|Rain World
|Moondown (Theme II)
|18.75%
|Tooth and Tail
|Victors Will Feast
|18.75%
|ELOH
|Epilogue
|12.50%
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Dingodile
|6.25%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Temperantia
|6.25%
|Aion: The Divine Fortress
|Abyss Core
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 110 will be active until Monday, February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 109 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 111 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 110 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 110 is open until Monday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific