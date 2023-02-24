Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 110

Group 108 Results!

Spoiler

56.25% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Mothiva’s Grand Stand!
56.25% DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Sentimental Sand Storage
56.25% 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim In the Doldrums
50.00% Paper Mario: The Origami King The Dual-Bladed Duelist
50.00% Monument Valley 2 Impossible Worlds
43.75% Sonic Mania Hi-Spec Robo Go! (Hard Boiled Heavy Boss)
43.75% Persona 5 Strikers The AI and its Heart [Atsushi Kitajoh]
43.75% Tetris Effect Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady]
43.75% Minecraft Pigstep
37.50% Style Savvy: Styling Star Dosukoi Koi Koi (JP) [MARUKEN & Shinpei Nasuno; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi]
37.50% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Brinstar Depths
37.50% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Forsaken Lands
31.25% The Loot Rascals The Turbulent Troughs Of Gorp
31.25% Crawl Abyss
31.25% Raji: An Ancient Epic Rising
25.00% A Normal Lost Phone L’heurtoir
25.00% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tiny Tiger (Warped)
18.75% DEMON’S NIGHTMARE: AR EQ-KUA ER SETA █████_2 ＊ Encroaching Darkness
18.75% Rain World Moondown (Theme II)
18.75% Tooth and Tail Victors Will Feast
18.75% ELOH Epilogue
12.50% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Dingodile
6.25% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Temperantia
6.25% Aion: The Divine Fortress Abyss Core

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

40.00% Sayonara Wild Hearts Doki Doki Rush
40.00% Frostpunk Frostpunk Theme
40.00% Genshin Impact Gallant Challenge
40.00% Sackboy: A Big Adventure Same Scrap, Different Waaaaaay…
40.00% Yakuza Kiwami 2 Outlaw’s Lullaby (Kiwami Version) [Hidenori Shoji]
40.00% Night in the Woods Durkillesburg
40.00% Ray’s the Dead Teen Steam
40.00% Trails of Cold Steel IV To the Future
40.00% Streets of Rage 4 Mrs Y
Projected Bubble: 41.18%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 110 will be active until Monday, February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 109 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 111 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 110 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 110 is open until Monday February 27th at 10:00PM Pacific