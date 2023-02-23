Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 109

Group 107 Results!



Spoiler 52.94% Ray’s the Dead There’s Something About Us 52.94% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE High Five [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa] 47.06% Sonic Mania Time Trials Plus 47.06% Sonic Mania Rogues Gallery (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 2) 47.06% Monument Valley 2 Gamelan Rain Melody 41.18% Katana ZERO You Will Never Know 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Metal Man Stage 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel III The Caged Crossbell 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Synchronicity #23 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spiral Mountain 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Mother’s Pride (Yanxia Night Theme) 29.41% Vitamin Connection Break of Day 29.41% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Can’t Wait Until Night 29.41% Manifold Garden Strange Worlds 23.53% The Gardens Between Weight of Air 23.53% Knee Deep Up From the Deep 23.53% Vampyr New Home [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling His Friends Call Him Spuder (Don’t Call Him Spuder) 23.53% God of War (2018) Lullaby of the Giants 23.53% Wandersong Windscape 23.53% Leaving Lyndow The Teahouse 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Terncliff Theme 17.65% Genshin Impact Flaming Fry 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III The First Waltz [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% Tetris Effect Joy [Hydelic] 40.00% Indivisible Esoterica [Hiroki Kikuta, Vocals: Jillian Aversa] 40.00% The Messenger Beneath the Surface (Sunken Shrine) 40.00% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Ballad of the Wind Fish (Instruments Version) 40.00% Katana ZERO Snow 40.00% Bleed 2 Launch 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Metal Man Stage 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel III The Caged Crossbell 35.29% Trails of Cold Steel IV Synchronicity #23 35.29% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spiral Mountain 29.41% Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood A Mother’s Pride (Yanxia Night Theme) 29.41% Vitamin Connection Break of Day 29.41% Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Can’t Wait Until Night 29.41% Manifold Garden Strange Worlds 23.53% The Gardens Between Weight of Air 23.53% Knee Deep Up From the Deep 23.53% Vampyr New Home [Olivier Derivière, Cello: Eric-Maria Couturier] 23.53% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling His Friends Call Him Spuder (Don’t Call Him Spuder) 23.53% God of War (2018) Lullaby of the Giants 23.53% Wandersong Windscape 23.53% Leaving Lyndow The Teahouse 23.53% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Terncliff Theme 17.65% Genshin Impact Flaming Fry 11.76% Trails of Cold Steel III The First Waltz Projected Bubble: 41.18% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 109 will be active until Sunday, February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 108 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 110 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 109 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 109 is open until Sunday February 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

