The Comic Book Cover Game – Cars

The key to thread longevity here at the Avocado are fresh ideas and keeping things both fun and interesting.

Todays Thread is a Cover Challenge. The first prompt is Cars.

Post a comic book cover that features a car.

If you see a cover posted, try not to duplicate it.

While we post the covers, let’s discuss your favorite automobile/ form of transportation in comics.

LET THE GAME BEGIN!

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

