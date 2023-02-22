Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 108

Group 106 Results!
|66.67%
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|EDGE OF THE FUTURE [Hitoshi Sakimoto]
|60.00%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Daredevil [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals]
|60.00%
|A Hat in Time
|Your Contract Has Expired
|53.33%
|A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
|Mustache Girl EX
|53.33%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Final Battle
|46.67%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Next of Kin Showdown
|46.67%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Burn it Down [Daughter]
|46.67%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|The Frog’s Song of Soul
|40.00%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Dangerous Zone
|40.00%
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Hyrule Castle Dungeon (Combat)
|40.00%
|Blaster Master Zero 2
|Showdown With Drolrevo
|40.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|Over Despair and Animus
|40.00%
|DJMax Respect/V
|Misty Er’A (Extended Ver.)
|40.00%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Doomsday Trance
|26.67%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Eddy River
|26.67%
|CrossCode
|Old Hideout
|20.00%
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Mantine Surfing!
|20.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Harmony
|20.00%
|The Missing: J J Macfield and the Island of Memories
|Missing Your Soul [Yuji Takenouchi]
|20.00%
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Been Good to Know Ya [Marcin Przybyłowicz]
|13.33%
|Persona 5 Royal
|Hatsumode
|13.33%
|Genshin Impact
|Treasury from the Northland
|13.33%
|Everything
|Aalystice
|6.67%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Cutting Porcelain
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 108 will be active until Thursday, February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 107 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 109 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 108 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 108 is open until Thursday February 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific