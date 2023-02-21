Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 107

Group 105 Results!
|64.71%
|Celeste
|Farewell
|58.82%
|Paradise Killer
|Paradise Killer (Stay Forever) [Barry “Epoch” Topping, Singer: Fiona Lynch]
|47.06%
|Grandia 2 HD
|Fight!! ver.1
|41.18%
|Paradise Killer
|House of Bliss
|41.18%
|Team Sonic Racing
|Whale Lagoon
|41.18%
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Dismiss (Terra-Xehanort)
|41.18%
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Awake
|35.29%
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|29.41%
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|龍王の霊廟(Mausoleum Of The Primal Dragon) [BEMANI]
|29.41%
|Dohna Dohna
|Whatcha;Whatcha Doin’
|29.41%
|Streets of Rage 4
|Maximum
|23.53%
|Dandara
|Crumbling Memories
|23.53%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Little Rain
|23.53%
|Collar x Malice
|Supper Time
|17.65%
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light
|Deep Stone Lullaby
|17.65%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|A Battle Decisively
|17.65%
|Charge Cycles
|Mechanism Turned On
|17.65%
|Pokémon HOME
|Title Screen
|11.76%
|Return of The Obra Dinn
|The Calling
|11.76%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Battle March
|5.88%
|Leaving Lyndow
|(Ambience III)
|5.88%
|Manifold Garden
|Raymarching
|5.88%
|Genshin Impact
|Moon in One’s Cup
|5.88%
|Absolver
|Shards of an Empire
Newly Eliminated1
|38.89%
|Fe
|Jätten Del 2
|38.89%
|7 Billion Humans
|And Go and Go! And Go? And Go!
|38.89%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Torigoth – Night
|38.89%
|Umurangi Generation
|Sequel D
|38.89%
|La-Mulana 2
|Twined Malice
|38.89%
|Gris
|Perseverance
|38.89%
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|Episode Three (Remix)
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 107 will be active until Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 106 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 108 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 107 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 107 is open until Wednesday February 22nd at 10:00PM Pacific