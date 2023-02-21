Director Profile: David Lean

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… David Lean.

Highly recommended: Brief Encounter, Great Expectations, Summertime, The Bridge on the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia (top 100), Doctor Zhivago, Ryan’s Daughter

Recommended: In Which We Serve (partially directed by Lean), Blithe Spirit, Oliver Twist, Hobson’s Choice, A Passage to India

Next week’s director is… Akira Kurosawa!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...