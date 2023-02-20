Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 106

Group 104 Results!
|68.75%
|Florence
|Memories
|68.75%
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Under the Rotting Pizza [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|50.00%
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|Theme of Zero
|50.00%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|Shambhala (Rain)
|43.75%
|Erica
|In Death, Be Without Sorrow [Austin Wintory]
|43.75%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Night Call
|37.50%
|Command and Conquer Remastered
|Hell March 2 & 3 Medley
|37.50%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Uraya – Night
|37.50%
|Moving Out
|Main Theme
|37.50%
|Kirby Star Allies
|Parallel Mage Sisters
|37.50%
|Part Time UFO
|Tower of Infinity (Game 3)
|31.25%
|Overcooked! 2
|Map
|31.25%
|Telling Lies
|Trust [Nainita Desai & the London Contemporary Orchestra]
|31.25%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Quiet Diplomacy
|25.00%
|One Eyed Kutkh
|Sun and Moon
|25.00%
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|The Sacred Hills
|25.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
|The Beginning of Our Memory
|18.75%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|A Hopeless Race
|18.75%
|198X
|Shadowplay: Into Darkness
|18.75%
|Manifold Garden
|Ancestral
|18.75%
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Fleeting Homecoming
|18.75%
|Sea of Solitude
|The Darker Side
|12.50%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Red Nun
|12.50%
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Gentle Nap
Projected Bubble: 41.18%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 106 will be active until Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 105 will be active until 10:00PM tomorrow; vote here. Group 107 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 106 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 106 is open until Tuesday February 21st at 10:00PM Pacific