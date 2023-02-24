The Weekly Shuffle Thread is the TOTAL Package!

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today we want you to look at the total sum of your shuffle… because our special word of the day is TOTAL!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Total” (or related words like “Totally”) in your playlist! But you looked far and wide and the only result was a total zero, don’t feel left out just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening on on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

