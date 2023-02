Bears are back in a big way as they have taken a big bite out of the box office with Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey and Cocaine Bear.

Our beloved ScratStitch dedicated a few OTs to Pooh Bear so with that in mind I’m claiming it Febru-Beary here at the Avocado. Just Bear With Me!

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite bear in pop culture and in nature?

