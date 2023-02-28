Director Profile: Akira Kurosawa

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Akira Kurosawa.

Highly recommended: Rashomon (top 100), Ikiru, Seven Samurai (top 100), Throne of Blood, The Hidden Fortress, The Bad Sleep Well, Yojimbo, Sanjuro, High and Low, Red Beard, Dersu Uzala, Kagemusha, Ran, Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams

Recommended: Sanshiro Sugata, Drunken Angel, Stray Dog, I Live in Fear, The Lower Depths, Dodes’ka-den

Worth a look: Sanshiro Sugata Part Two, No Regrets for Our Youth

Next week’s directors are… Joel Coen & Ethan Coen!!

