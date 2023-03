Every Final Fantasy game has a character named Cid. He can take on many roles, party member, friend, enemy. Here is the character artwork for the original game:

Oh wait apparently he’s NOT in the first FF. Well this is embarrassing. No one ever said open threads had to be well-researched. Apparently remakes of FFI mention someone named Cid but he never actually appears. Have a great day!

