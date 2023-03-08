Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 8 – High School Reunion day 13

Here are the contestants for the first of two games to determine the winner of the High School Reunion tournament:

Justin, a first-year student at Brown, told us about his school’s fake professor of “cracked pots”;

Maya, a senior at Emory, wants to work in public health; and

Jackson, a junior at Vanderbilt, overslept but still got an 85 on an exam.

Jeopardy!

MOUNTAIN HIGH, VALLEY LOW // FAMOUS PAIRS // LIABLE IN THE BIBLE // TV REALITY & COMPETITION SHOWS // NATIVE AMERICANA // WE ARE PRO-ANTONYMS

DD1 – $600 – LIABLE IN THE BIBLE – These paired cities, “going after strange flesh, are… suffering the vengeance of eternal fire” (Justin doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Jackson $3,600, Maya $400, Justin $5,600.

Scores going into DJ: : Jackson $4,800, Maya $2,000, Justin $9,000.

Double Jeopardy!

IT HAPPENED IN ASIA // HEALTH & MEDICINE // FANS OF THE SINGER // SHAKE IT OFF! // AUNTIE HERO // “U” BELONG WITH “ME”

DD2 – $2,000 – HEALTH & MEDICINE – Obesity has been linked to OSA, or obstructive this disorder, where breathing is disrupted while slumbering (Maya moved to a closer third by doubling to $4,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IT HAPPENED IN ASIA – On Aug. 30, 1999, almost 80% of the people of East Timor voted for independence from this country (Justin added $3,001 to his score of $11,000 vs. $8,000 for Jackson..)

Justin was two-for-two on DDs, giving him first place into FJ with $18,401 vs. $14,000 for Jackson and $4,400 for Maya.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHIC NAME’S THE SAME – The busiest passenger port in the U.K., it shares its name with a capital of one of the original 13 states

Only Jackson was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to take the lead into tomorrow’s contest with $24,000. Justin dropped $4,831 and will carry over $13,570, while Maya lost $1,030 and will enter Thursday’s game at $3,370.

The top combined scorer over the two games will earn $100,000 and a spot in the next ToC.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “U” BELONG WITH “ME”, no one could provide the final word in the Thoreau quote, “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Sodom and Gomorrah? DD2 – What is sleep apnea? DD3 – What is Indonesia? FJ – What is Dover?

