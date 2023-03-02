The Thursday Politics Thread Doesn’t Have Havana Syndrome

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Since 2016, members of the U.S. Foreign Service have reported a variety of maladies under the umbrella term of “Havana Syndrome”, as it was first reported in Cuba. The symptoms experienced are numerous but usually involve the brain, ranging in severity from ringing in the ears to cognitive difficulties. By 2017, “Anomalous Health Incidents” attributed to Havana Syndrome were being reported by the employees and their families of the U.S. Department of State as well as the U.S. Military around the world with cases being reported in Europe and China. But a recent report released by US intelligence agencies has corroborated previous reports that a foreign power is not behind this phenomenon.

Most intelligence agencies have concluded it is very unlikely that whatever Havana Syndrome is, it wasn’t an attack. Throughout the past 5 or 6 years various explanations have been attributed, such as an enemy attack by way of Microwave radiation, a new pathogen, pesticides, or even the sound of crickets. But the intelligence community believes that the more mundane explanations are probably the most likely including preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental factors. Some have even suggested that the symptoms are psychosomatic in origin.

Make no mistake, what these people were experiencing felt very real to them. But recent reporting has shown that to attribute this to any foreign power’s doing is dangerous and inaccurate. Havana Syndrome was something that people latched onto early in the Trump years as it had become clear that Russia had meddled in our elections and speculation was running rampant online. Conspiratorial mindsets are not helpful, I think we can all agree, at this stage of the game. Hopefully, whatever is causing people to suffer can be found and fixed, but the cause isn’t some microwave gun or secret new pathogen.

