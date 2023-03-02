Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 2ND, 2023:

Alaska Daily Spring Premiere (ABC)

Bite Of A Mango (ALLBLK)

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Hulu/Peacock)

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me (HBO Max)

Masameer County (Netflix)

Omega: Gift And Curse Series Premiere (WE tv)

Sex/Life Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Spoonful Of Sugar (Shudder)

The Flipping El Moussas Series Premiere (HGTV)

FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2023:

Daisy Jones And The Six Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Grand Crew Season Premiere (NBC)

Next In Fashion Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Snoopy Show Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH, 2023:

Act Your Age (Bounce)

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

38th Film Independent Spirit Awards (YouTube)

SUNDAY, MARCH 5TH, 2023:

Drain The Oceans Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Glitch: The Rise And Fall Of HQ Trivia (CNN)

Married By Mistake (E!)

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens Of R&B (Bravo)

MONDAY, MARCH 6TH, 2023:

History Of The World Part II (Hulu)

Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster (Investigation Discovery)

Omega: Gift And Curse (ALLBLK)

Perry Mason Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs Series Premiere (HBO)

Rock The Block Season Premiere (HGTV)

Spring Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

Spring Baking Championship: Easter (Food)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, MARCH 7TH, 2023:

Blood & Money Series Premiere (CNBC)

Houses With History (HGTV)

That’s My Jam Season Premiere (NBC)

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8TH, 2023:

Faraway (Netflix)

Farmer Wants A Wife Series Premiere (Fox)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix)

Mpower (Disney+)

The Challenge: World Championship Series Premiere (Paramount+)

