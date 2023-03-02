The Weekly Music Thread Gets to the Chorus (or Choir)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ :
What are your favorite songs that feature a children’s choir?1
(And if you can’t think of any songs with children’s choirs, can’t tell the difference between a children’s choir and a grown-ups’ choir, or just hate kids: then your favorite songs featuring choirs in general.)
This is kind of a cheat as most of the time the children’s choir here is the featured artist, but the PS22 Chorus – an ever-changing chorus of fifth-graders from an ordinary public school in Staten Island, New York – has been knocking out killer covers of pop songs for over two decades now. My personal favorite is their cover of of “Jóga” by Björk from 2009 (and they’ve covered a number of her other songs as well).
The PS22 Chorus is active to this day, and still posting songs to YouTube on a regular basis, too!
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!