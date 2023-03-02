The Weekly Music Thread Gets to the Chorus (or Choir)

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ :

What are your favorite songs that feature a children’s choir?

(And if you can’t think of any songs with children’s choirs, can’t tell the difference between a children’s choir and a grown-ups’ choir, or just hate kids: then your favorite songs featuring choirs in general.)

This is kind of a cheat as most of the time the children’s choir here is the featured artist, but the PS22 Chorus – an ever-changing chorus of fifth-graders from an ordinary public school in Staten Island, New York – has been knocking out killer covers of pop songs for over two decades now. My personal favorite is their cover of of “Jóga” by Björk from 2009 (and they’ve covered a number of her other songs as well).

The PS22 Chorus is active to this day, and still posting songs to YouTube on a regular basis, too!

From five years ago, WAY before Stranger Things got to it.

Their most recent post (as of this writing) from February 21 of this year.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

