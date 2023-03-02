‘Star Trek Picard’ Season 3 Episode #03 Discussion

The Star Trek: Picard series is set to wrap up a large chunk of The Next Generation era of storytelling when it comes to the live-action side of things as its ten-episode run has now arrived. The series is getting released with new episodes weekly and has a solid slate of directors behind it in order to tell the tale. They’re largely working as blocks of two episodes per director which has Doug Aarniokoski, Jonathan Frakes, Dan Liu, Deborah Kampmeier, and Terry Matalas in that order.

This discussion post is for this episode and what has come before it and should be considered a spoiler-filled zone.

The show will be on the Paramount+ app in the US while Amazon Prime Video will bring it to 200+ countries.

The main cast for this season includes:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

Michael Dorn as Worf

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Brent Spiner as Lore

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Ed Speleers

t

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...