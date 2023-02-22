A new year, a new Oscars. With just under three weeks to go until Hollywood’s biggest night, many of you are looking forward to catching up with some of the year’s greatest films, and also a couple others. But where do you find these movies, especially the under-the-radar ones that are often overlooked? I present to you the 2023 Academy Awards Viewing Guide!

Above the Line

Films with nominations for Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and all acting categories are listed here.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress x2, Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Available in select theaters, on Showtime, and for $20 digital purchase.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects.

Available on Netflix.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor x2, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing.

Available in select theaters, on HBO Max, and for $4 digital rental.

Elvis

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Available on HBO Max and for $6 digital rental.

The Fabelmans

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Available in select theaters and for $6 digital rental.

Tár

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.

Available in select theaters, on Peacock, and for $6 digital rental.

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Available on Paramount+, MGM+, and for $6 digital rental.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Available on Disney+ and for $20 digital purchase.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Available in theaters nationwide.

Triangle of Sadness

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Available for $6 digital rental.

Women Talking

Nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Available in select theaters and for $20 digital purchase. Rental/DVD release date 3/7/2023.

The Whale

Nominated for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Makeup/Hairstyling.

Available in select theaters and for $20 digital purchase. Rental/DVD release date 3/14/2023.

Aftersun

Nominated for Best Actor.

Available for $5 digital rental.

Living

Nominated for Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Available in select theaters.

Blonde

Nominated for Best Actress.

Available on Netflix.

To Leslie

Nominated for Best Actress.

Available for $7 digital rental.

Causeway

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Available on Apple TV+.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Available on Netflix.

Below the Line

Films with craft nominations only are listed here.

All That Breathes

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Available on HBO Max.

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Available in a select few theaters. The film has been playing sporadically in theaters for several months, and a wider release date, as well as a rental/DVD release date, is currently unknown.

Argentina, 1985

Nominated for Best International Feature.

Available on Amazon Prime.

Babylon

Nominated for Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Available on Paramount+ and for $20 digital purchase. Rental/DVD release date 3/21/2023.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Nominated for Best Cinematography.

Available on Netflix.

The Batman

Nominated for Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects.

Available on HBO Max and for $4 digital rental.

Close

Nominated for Best International Feature.

Available in select theaters. Rental/DVD release date currently unknown.

Empire of Light

Nominated for Best Cinematography.

Available on HBO Max and for $4 digital rental.

EO

Nominated for Best International Feature.

Available on Criterion Channel and for $7 digital rental.

Fire of Love

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Available on Netflix.

A House Made of Splinters

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Available for $4 digital rental.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Available for $5 digital rental.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nominated for Best Costume Design.

Available on Peacock and for $6 digital rental.

Navalny

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Available on HBO Max.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Available in theaters nationwide and for $20 digital purchase.

The Quiet Girl

Nominated for Best International Feature.

Available in select theaters, expanding slowly; rollout schedule here.

RRR

Nominated for Best Original Song.

Available on Zee5 (original Telugu) or on Netflix (Hindi dub). If you watch the Hindi dub, you should watch the original song, “Naatu Naatu,” on Youtube in Telugu.

The Sea Beast

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Available on Netflix.

Tell It Like A Woman

Nominated for Best Original Song.

Available for $5 digital rental.

Turning Red

Nominated for Best Animated Feature.

Available on Disney+ or for $20 digital purchase.

The Shorts

The shorts are all playing in theaters, but they sometimes can be easily found online! (and if they’re not listed here, send me a private message!)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Nominated for Best Animated Short Subject.

Available on Apple TV+.

The Elephant Whisperers

Nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Available on Netflix.

The Flying Sailor

Nominated for Best Animated Short Subject.

Available on YouTube.

Haulout

Nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Available on YouTube.

How Do You Measure a Year?

Nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Only available in theaters.

Ice Merchants

Nominated for Best Animated Short Subject.

Available on YouTube.

An Irish Goodbye

Nominated for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Only available in theaters.

Ivalu

Nominated for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Available for $3.29 digital rental.

Le pupille

Nominated for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Available on Disney+.

My Year of Dicks

Nominated for Best Animated Short Subject.

Available on Vimeo.

Night Ride

Nominated for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Available on YouTube.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Available on Netflix.

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Nominated for Best Animated Short Subject.

Available on Vimeo.

The Red Suitcase

Nominated for Best Live Action Short Subject.

Only available in theaters.

Stranger at the Gate

Nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Available on YouTube.

Stay tuned for my review of the Oscar shorts next week and my prediction game the following week!

