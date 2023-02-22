Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 22 – High School Reunion day three

Let’s meet the contestants for day three of the High School Reunion tournament:

Sreekar, a junior at Georgia Institute of Technology, is passionate about robotics and is looking for a job;

Autumn, a junior at Princeton, had her previous appearance shown at a movie theater; and

Stephanie, a junior at North Carolina – Chapel Hill, wants to be a park ranger.

Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN CITIES // WHO PLAYED ‘EM? // HAVE A NOSH // SCIENCE CRITTERS // WELCOME BACK! // IT’S GREAT TO “CU”

DD1 – $800 – SCIENCE CRITTERS – This Russian physiologist trained many breeds of dogs to reflexively salivate at the sound of noises they associated with food (Sreekar added $3,000 to his leading score of $8,600.)

Scores at first break: Stephanie $0, Autumn $2,200, Sreekar $5,800.

Scores going into DJ: Stephanie $2,800, Autumn $4,200, Sreekar $11,600.

Double Jeopardy!

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES // TRAVEL FACTS // THE PRESIDENTIAL VICTOR // TV SWITCHEROO // LITERARY MOVEMENTS // A JOLLY RHYME

DD2 – $1,200 – TRAVEL FACTS – No shorts or miniskirts if you want to get into this Vatican chapel constructed from 1473 to 1481 (Sreekar added $7,000 to his total of $17,600 vs. $4,400 for Stephanie.)

DD3 – $800 – LITERARY MOVEMENTS – Gertrude Stein is credited with giving this bleak nickname to a group of young writers alienated from post-World War I society (Stephanie doubled up to $10,400 vs. $24,600 for Sreekar.)

Sreekar extended his large lead on DD2, then Stephanie doubled up on DD3 to move closer and was able to keep the game alive into FJ at $14,400 vs. $25,800 for Sreekar and $4,200 for Autumn.

Final Jeopardy!

PEOPLE & PLACES – Thought to descend from people of Southeast Asia, the Chamorro make up this U.S. territory’s largest ethnic group

Only Stephanie was correct on FJ, adding $8,401 to win with $22,801.

Final scores: Stephanie $22,801, Autumn $4,000, Sreekar $22,799.

Odds and ends

TV troubles: The players let the television category go until the very end, and then we saw why as they missed three clues there, including everyone taking an incorrect guess for the channel that shows “Monday Night Football”, ESPN. Note that the contestants might have been thrown off by the clue’s use of the word “network”, as all three guesses were of broadcast networks, while ESPN is a cable channel.

DD wagering strategy: After seeing the DD1 clue, Sreekar said “I should have risked more”, and if he had gone all-in, there’s a good chance he would have secured a runaway and won the game,

Jeopardy! rule book: For a clue about a character from TV’s “The Office”, Sreekar responded with “Jim”, which was accepted with the last name “Halpert” not required, although Mayim then provided it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Pavlov? DD2 – What is the Sistine Chapel? DD3 – What is the Lost Generation? FJ – What is Guam?

