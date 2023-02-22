The Tabletop Thread (2/22/23)

Hi Tabletoppers, today I want to talk Character Creation. Vital to any TTRPG, making a character is usually one of the first steps in playing a new game. So how do you like to create? Random tables? Random archetypes? Taking other existing characters and bending/shaping them for the game you’re playing? Do you prefer to start with the basics of the character or the role they’ll be playing in the group? What system has your favorite character creation system?

There’s a plethora of ways to come at this, so let’s talk character creation today!

And as always, this is a suggested topic and any talk you want to have around tabletop games both role play or board is most welcome!

