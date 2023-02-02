The Weekly Music Thread Is Not the Target

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: For the duration of Black History Month, The Avocado’s very own Headphone Princess will be posting 28 Days of Blackity-Black Songs. Every day this month, our resident clam-wrangler will be posting a different song by a Black artist that, to put it in her own words, “helped me defined my identity as a Black person, and shaped my understanding of the history and cultural status of Black people and their contributions to American art and music”. A new song (accompanied by a thoughtful write-up) will be posted in the comment section of linked article every day around 6:00 PM CST. If it’s anything like the thread celebrating Black Women Making Music that Headphone Princess posted last February, there is bound to be a treasure trove of great music to be heard, and almost certain to be something you’ll like, something you haven’t heard before, or even something that might change your life. So by all means, check it out!

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

“Are there any favourite music artists you have where you feel like you’re outside their ‘target demographic’?”

Naturally, the music of Andy Williams transcends generations and other cohorts (and if you disagree, Nelson Muntz will kick your butt and/or give you an atomic wedgie) but are there any example of artists whose music you enjoy where you can’t help but think that for whatever reason that maybe you aren’t the “intended audience”? Let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

