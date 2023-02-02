Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2023:

Freeridge Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2023:

Children Ruin Everything (The Roku Channel)

Class (Netflix)

Dear Edward Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Harlem (Prime Video)

Killing County (Hulu)

Pinecone & Pony Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Rowdy (Freevee)

Stand (Showtime)

True Spirit (Netflix)

Vikingulven (Netflix)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, 2023:

Gwen Shamblin: Starving For Salvation (Lifetime)

Say Yes To The Dress Season Premiere (TLC)

Sweeter Than Chocolate (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH, 2023:

Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (Hallmark)

History’s Greatest Of All Time With Peyton Manning Series Premiere (History)

Murder In Big Horn (Showtime)

Murf The Surf (MGM+)

65th Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Devil’s Academy (Travel)

30 For 30: Bullies Of Baltimore (ESPN)

Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron (NatGeo)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6TH, 2023:

Independent Lens: Outta The Muck (PBS)

Work It Out, Wombats! Series Premiere (PBS Kids)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH, 2023:

Alice Nevers Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan Series Premiere (History)

Love In Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Superchef Grudge Match Series Premiere (Food)

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season Thirteen Premiere (Bravo)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH, 2023:

A Million Little Things Season Five Premiere (ABC)

Bill Russell: Legend (Netflix)

Dogs In The Wild (PBS)

Kung Fu Spring Premiere (The CW)

Made From Scratch (Fuse)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

National Treasure: Edge Of History Season One Finale (Disney+)

Not Dead Yet Series Premiere (ABC)

Santo Maldito (Hulu)

South Park Season Twenty-Eight Premiere (Comedy Central)

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle Of The Decades (CBS)

The Exchange (Netflix)

The Flash Spring Premiere (The CW)

Vanderpump Rules Season Premiere (Bravo)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...