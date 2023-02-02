30 Day Black Actors Challenge Day 2: Viola Davis

Viola Davis was born on August 11, 1965 in St. Matthews, South Carolina. Much of her early work was on the stage, including August Wilson plays like Seven Guitars and King Hedley II. Following appearances in films like Solaris, Traffic, and Ocean’s Eleven, she was Oscar-nominated for her role in 2008’s Doubt on the strength of her only scene in the film. In addition to her nomination for Doubt, Davis has been twice Oscar-nominated for Best Actress (The Help and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and a second Best Supporting Actress nomination for Fences, which she won. She also became the first Black actress to win the Primetime Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role in How to Get Away with Murder.

Let’s chat about Viola Davis! Any conversation is welcome but here are some prompt suggestions:

What was the first show/film you remember seeing her in?

What’s your favorite role of hers? Any favorite scenes or lines?

Are there any films or shows of hers that you’re still looking forward to watching?

What are some specific roles/types of roles or genres you’d like to see her take on in the future (or wish she had taken on)?

Directors you’d like to see her work with?

Awards you wish she’d won?

Fun facts?

