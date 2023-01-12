The Weekly Music Thread Is Intimidated

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Daryl Liedecke:

What artists or bands have you avoided just because of the size of their output?

Personally this has never been a problem for me as I’m not a completist by nature (even with artists I absolutely love) but for anyone who prefers to own – or at least listen to and spend a reasonable amount of time with – every album an artist has ever recorded, the discographies of some artists can be intimidating or overwhelming to say the least. In addition to those artists who have been recording and releasing albums consistently for decades now, there are some that are just extraordinarily prolific.

A perfect example of this is King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: while the Australian band only just formed in 2010, to date they have already released 23 studio albums, 14 live albums, 3 compilation albums, and 3 EPs (and by the time this thread goes live, they may well have already released several more). I currently own just one (2016’s Nonagon Infinity) and I’ve only heard a few others so far, but I like what I’ve heard so far and I’m sure I’ll get around to checking out some more (if not all) of their other albums eventually.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

