Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2023:

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season Premiere (A&E)

A House Divided Season Five Premiere (ALLBLK)

Christina In The Country Series Premiere (HGTV)

How I Caught My Killer Series Premiere (Hulu)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

Married To Real Estate Season Two Premiere (HGTV)

The Climb (HBO Max)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Makery (Peacock)

One Lane Bridge Season Premiere (Sundance Now)

The Traitors Series Premiere (Peacock)

Velma Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Vikings Valhalla Season Premiere (Netflix)

Walker Spring Premiere (The CW)

Walker Independence Spring Premiere (The CW)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13TH, 2023:

Break Point Series Premiere (Netflix)

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (Netflix)

Dog Gone (Netflix)Echo 3 Series Finale (Apple TV+)

Gold, Lies & Videotape (Discovery)Hunters Season Two Premiere (Amazon)

I Don’t Like Driving (No Me Gusta Conducir) (Crunchyroll)

Servant Season Four Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sky Rojo (Netflix)

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (Paramount+)

Super League: The War For Football (Apple TV+)

Suzan & Freek (Netflix)

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao) (HBO Max)

The Drop (Hulu)

The Fruit of Evolution 2 (Crunchyroll)

The Test (Prime Video)

Trial By Fire (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH, 2023:

Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars Series Premiere (The CW)

How To Murder Your Husband (Lifetime)

Magic With The Stars Spring Premiere (The CW)

71st Miss Universe Competition (The Roku Channel)

The Fire Hunter (Crunchyroll)

World’s Funniest Animals Spring Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH, 2023:

Godfather Of Harlem Season Three Premiere (MGM+)

Mayor Of Kingstown Season Premiere (Paramount+)

MILF Manor Series Premiere (TLC)Murf The Surf Series Premiere (MGM+)

The Last Of Us Series Premiere (HBO)

The Way Home Series Premiere (Hallmark)

28th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

Your Honor Season Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, JANUARY 16TH, 2023:

Down Home Fab Series Premiere (HGTV)Miracle Workers Season Four Premiere (TBS)

The Big Payback (PBS)

The Price Of Glee (Investigation Discovery)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH, 2023:

Berlin Legal Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Love After Lockup Season Finale (WE tv)

New Amsterdam Series Finale (NBC)

Night Court Series Premiere (NBC)

9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox)

Stonehouse Series Premiere (BritBox)

1000 Lb. Sisters Season Premiere (TLC)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18TH, 2023:

Are You The One? Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Grown-ish (Freeform)

King Shakir Recycle (Disney+)

Real Life Nightmare (Discovery+)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama (Crunchyroll)

The Cupcake Guys Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

