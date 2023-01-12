30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 12: Comic Relief

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the use of the comic relief character in various works. What are your best and worst instances of it and why they worked or didn’t work?

Bonus Question: Where do you think a comic relief character or situation was needed when it wasn’t done?

