Per a couple of suggestions in last night’s politics thread from HP and Jake, the weekend politics thread this week is about fluffy dogs and kittens. Its a tough world out there. Take a load off, look at some cute animals, and leave a comment if that’s how you’re feeling.

Courtesy of @mlehardin:disqus

Courtesy of @mrimmyowngrandfather:disqus

