It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we’re looking at underrated comedies with things that should be much more popular and not, perhaps, just a cult classic.

Bonus Question: What’s the most overrated one that you just can’t get into?

