30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 15: Unintentional Comedy

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about unexpected or unintentional comedy in a scene or a performance. Sometimes things click and become hilarious without it actually intended to be that way or is so out of the blue that it just provides a whiplash of tonal chance.

Similarly, what’s the most unfunny supposedly comedic scene or performance?

