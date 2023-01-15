Anything Goes Sunday Food Thread 1/15

Further adventures in moving- Last night we decided to check out a local place known for its pizza. Why we didn’t order a pizza is beyond me. My wife got spaghetti with marinara and I ordered a cheeseburger and fries. Both dishes were okay but not really worth going back for. If they had been hotter when they came to the table it would likely have made a difference in my opinion. We will go back to try the pizza as the place had a nice vibe to it and why didn’t we order what they’re known for anyway?

